Actor Prince David Osei has politely asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to find another way of recovering money lost in the fight against Covid-19 last year.

According to Mr Osei, the decision by the government to tax citizens to pay back free water and electricity he gave to them in 2020, will go a long way to affect him.

Pls, Mr President I believe in you! There can be another way of recuperating the money lost other than citizens paying for the free usage of water and electricity you affectionately offered to them. Thank you Nana Akufo-Addo, he said.

MORE:

In his caption on Instagram, Mr Osei said people who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party were disappointed to hear the news.

If we campaigned for #4more4nana to do more on the premise of free water & electricity during the pandemic and we turn around to tax the people, then it makes some of us who championed the course look mindless!

Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has indicated that Ghanaians will have to pay for the free provision of water and electricity introduced by the government in 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Check out the post below: