The Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reacted to reports and pictures of a woman, Ramatu Bawumia, who is alleged to be the Vice President’s first wife.

According to Dr Bawumia, the public should ignore such reports because they are false.

“The office of the Vice President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu, let alone take her as a wife”.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Spokesperson to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, dated March 12, 2021.

Below is the statement: