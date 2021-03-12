The government of Ghana is set to introduce a sanitation and pollution levy (SPL) to accrue revenue to keep the environment clean.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu announced this on Friday, March 12, 2021, when he delivered government’s 2021 budget.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu said there was a lot of work to be done despite the progress the government had made in the areas of sanitation and pollution.

“To provide the requisite resources to address the challenges and fund these activities, the government is proposing a Sanitation and Pollution Levy (SPL) of 10 pesewas on the price per litre of petrol/diesel under the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA),” he said.

The Suame MP who is also Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said government will aim at

“Improving urban air quality and combat air pollution; Support the re-engineering of landfill sites at Kpone and Oti; Support fumigation of public spaces, schools, health centres and markets;

He mentioned a Revamp or reconstruct of poorly managed landfill facilities; construction of more sustainable state-of-the-art waste treatment plants, both solid and liquid in selected locations across the country and the construction of waste recycling and compost plants across the country as some of the measures being taken.

Other measures include the “construction of more sanitation facilities to accelerate the elimination of open defecation; construction of final treatment and disposal sites for solid and liquid waste; provision of dedicated support for the annual maintenance and management of major landfill sites and other waste treatment plants and facilities across the country.

Describing the measures as critical investments, he was optimistic it will be beneficial to all Ghanaians.