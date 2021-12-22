Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Banda constituency, Ahmed Ibrahim, has ‘exposed’ the ‘dirty tricks’ by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to delay sitting on the E-levy.

He claimed that the Majority Leader was playing delay tactics as he knew the Speaker Rt. Hon. Alan Bagbin won’t be able to stay longer due to his health situation.

Ahmed Ibrahim

“I’m a politician and I know the Majority Leader was playing delay tactics because he knew the Speaker had just returned from undergoing surgeries from the hospital and he was also on medication,” he revealed.

Mr Ibrahim, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, said that Monday’s sitting was a leadership failure on the part of the Majority Leader to manage government business.

“The reason I will blame the Majority Leader is that he is the chairman and the conveyor of the committee, he is the leader of government business,” he stated.

According to him, the sitting for Monday was supposed to begin at 10:00 am.

However, he communicated to the Speaker to postpone the meeting to 2:00 pm since the Finance Committee wouldn’t be able to generate any report at 12.

“The Speaker reported to office around 10:00 am but waited to meet the leaders and discuss the topics but he didn’t show up,” he revealed.

“He knew the Speaker won’t be able to continue his sitting for long because he was in office from 10:00 am. The things Kyei Mensah is doing, he is a dangerous creator to Ghana’s democracy,” he claimed.