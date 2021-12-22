President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, as the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

Obour’s appointment is in an acting capacity as it is subject to regularisation in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act and regulation.

This comes on the back of his defeat in the 2020 parliamentary election in the Asante Akyem South Constituency.

Obour lost to the sitting Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng, in a close contest which saw him poll almost 300 votes out of the 700 delegates who were duly registered to cast their votes.

At his new job, he is expected to see the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.

Among other things, Mr Kuffour is also expected to improve mail security, the existing ancillary services such as financial services to augment the traditional ones.

Together with the management boards, they will also promote all postal products to create awareness of their existence.

As the nation’s designated operator, with a network of 360 post offices across the country, Ghana Post provides courier, financial services (remittances, post assurance and agency services) and traditional mail services.

It has over the past four years been on a turnaround path leading to significant growth through innovation and the introduction of new services and expansion of its fleet.

Digitisation of the Post Offices has been at the centre of the turnaround strategy allowing the Company flexibility to easily add on new services, while the introduction of digital addresses by the government has come to enhance the delivery of mails and parcels.

An online Platform, Ghpostpay was launched in 2019 to allow customers to access services remotely.