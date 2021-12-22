George Afriyie has called for support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] next year.

Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday announced his provisional squad for the delayed tournament scheduled to be hosted in Cameroon.

The squad has been massively welcomed by several Ghanaians.

However, Mr Afriyie, who is a former Ghana Football Association [GFA] vice president, has called for support ahead of the tournament.

According to him, the Serbian has presented the country with a perfect squad.

“I have known especially David Abagna from Wa All Stars to Ashgold and now to RTU and with the inclusion of Maxwell Abbey-Quaye and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, it makes the squad perfect,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“We don’t have enough and for me, Milovan Rajevac has given us a perfect squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

“I support this call-up and we all need to come on board and support the team ahead of the Afcon because Milovan has presented us a perfect squad,” he added.

The 30-man squad comes with the inclusion of five local players.

The Black Stars will begin camping today, December 22, 2021, in Doha, Qatar for a 17-day training camp in preparation for the Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday, January 09, 2022.

The Black Stars will play three friendly matches while in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.

Ghana is housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.