Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken on Majority Leader, Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu, following his efforts to throw mud at the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

He said his desperate attempt to blackmail and publicly destroy the reputation of Mr Bagbin is pathetic and must be condemned.

Mr Ablakwa mentioned on Facebook that the Speaker has long advocated for equitable resources to promote good democracy as well as real checks and balances.

“If President Akufo-Addo could increase his allocation to the Office of Government Machinery from GHS2.5billion to GHS3.1billion and at the same time raise his Contingency Vote from GHS186.8million to GHS933million (a staggering 431.5% increase); what is wrong if the head of the legislature demands that the organ he leads be accorded its fair share?” he queried.

READ MORE:

He cautioned the current government to desist from false attempts to push blame on some persons and rather listen to the views of the citizens.

“Government should stop these spurious attempts at looking for scapegoats to blame for its well-deserved disastrous inability to railroad obnoxious policies such as the E-Levy, and rather pull the brakes by listening to the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians — for the voice of the people is certainly the voice of God (Vox Populi, Vox Dei),” part of his message read.

Read the full post below: