Member of Parliament for Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has expressed his sincere apologies for the use of harsh words against the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

His words on Joy News were “how on earth do you call a Marshall to sack the Finance Minister and others out of the Chamber of Parliament? This is why I described the Speaker of Parliament’s conduct as a devil-may-care and Ghana may be at a stand-still because of his decision to lead the House.”

Speaking on Joy News AM Show, he referred to his previous statement as an idiomatic expression and he doesn’t think that it was insulting. However, he apologised for using harsh words on the Speaker.

“If you say that somebody is a devil-may-care, I don’t think that it is insulting, it is just an idiomatic expression,” he claimed.

“He’s like a father and I cannot insult him and in fact, if he feels insulted I apologise,” he told Joy News.

“If my words are harsh I apologise but in my estimation, I didn’t think that it was going to be something insulting, that was not the intent,” he stressed.