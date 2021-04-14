The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has revealed Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is under pressure because of him.

He said the pressure the Speaker is suffering is because of his appointment to the Parliamentary Service Board.

According to him, intense pressure was mounted on the former Nadowli Kaleo MP to drop him but he stood his ground because he had faith in him to deliver.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, in an earlier interview, had said by appointing Mr Nketia to Parliament’s Service Board, the Speaker was turning the House into an enclave for the NDC.

Although the Suame MP said he held no grudge against the NDC General Secretary, his position in the opposition party makes his new role worrying.

However, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, General Mosquito as he is popularly known, said the Suame MP was not the only person who had issues with his appointment.

He revealed top officials expressed similar sentiments about his appointments.

“Kyei Mensah-Bonsu allowed himself to be used because a lot of top officials pressured Bagbin to drop me with the argument that it could be any other person but definitely not me but he remained resolute on his decision concerning my appointment,” he explained.

He added the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs only demonstrated double standards to suggest that he is politically exposed to serve on the Board as a General Secretary of the NDC coupled with his busy schedule.