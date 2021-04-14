Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, is selling his ‘Lions Over Frogs’ t-shirts at 100 US Dollars, an equivalent of 578 Cedis, each.

The phrase on the T-Shirt is a variation of the original statement made by the founder of Rock Hill Church in response to allegations that his recently acquired doctorate degrees are fake.

In a post on Instagram, Badu claimed the money from the sale of the limited shirts will aid in paying for the hospital bill for a friend of his who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

“Lions over Frogs t-shirts are for sale to help my friend who has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. As we are in prayer believing God for his total healing, we have also decided to stand together and take action to help his family financially. I am only printing 100 limited edition t-shirts to help raise $10,000 USD,” reads a caption by Badu about the fundraising for his friend. “Additionally, @therockhillchurch has committed to help with each one of his children’s education. I want all my friends, supporters, and fans to participate in our endeavor to assist in helping my friend fight this battle… I will autograph each t-shirt and we will mail it to you. Please help by ordering your t-shirt today. May God Bless you all.”