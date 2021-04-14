Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, and United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson have served their fans with a rare pose.

In the adorable photo, the songstress was spotted clutched unto Delay as they beamed with smiles for the camera.

The photo which got fans talking saw Delay in a cream bodycon outfit while Stephanie rocked a black outfit with an embroidery at the arms.

They both wore black wigs with a touch of make-up to compliment their look.

Delay took to her Instagram page to share the photo which has attracted mixed reactions.

To a section of fans and followers, it may be an upcoming interview which they are looking forward to.

Meanwhile, others have reacted differently, describing the photo as a ‘skin-to-skin’ one.

Watch the photo below: