United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, is currently making waves on social media after announcing some hilarious packages for Ghanaians.

This was after she took to her Instagram page to declare her presidential ambitions.

Though she did not clearly state the party on whose ticket she would be contesting, she expressed optimism she will be Ghana’s first female president.

To her, it is about time people freely express their fears without fear or judgment, hence believes she is the right person for such a job.

As part of her campaign message, she disclosed she will legalise misery since Ghanaians hardly share in the success and joy of others.

She, among other things, said anybody in the country could have sex, a message which has cracked many ribs.

ALSO READ:

Posting the video, she captioned:

Have you ever felt your heart sink when you see a HAPPY LIFE, HAPPY PICTURE, HAPPY FACE? Do not despair, Akua is here. ✌🏽

TIME TO EXPRESS YOUR TRUE FEELINGS WITHOUT FEAR OF JUDGEMENT. VOTE FOR ME. I HAVE A VISION TO MAKE OUR COUNTRY RISE AGAIN. 🌹🤞🏽 We are who we are!

The announcement has garnered massive support from fans and followers with many nominating themselves as her running mate.

Watch the video below: