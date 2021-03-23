The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said every school has laws and therefore should be obeyed.

According to the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, rules and regulations are very vital in every institution and should not be taken for granted.

His comment follows what happened at the Achimota School on Thursday 19th March 2021, when two Senior High School 1 students in dreadlocks were asked to cut down their hairs before being offered admission.

The authorities of Achimota School denied them admission because the rules of the school did not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted.

But the Ghana Education Service (GES) directed that the students be admitted, however, counsel for the parents of the students on Monday revealed the GES had rescinded its decision.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Musah said although people have concerns, it was important that they abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

To him, the two boys were denied admission not on the basis of their religion but were only asked to cut down their dreadlocks in accordance with the school rules and regulations and get back to school.

“There are rules everywhere and the same applies to all schools. Each and everyone should abide by the rules be it schools or anywhere they find themselves. Although everyone may have their own issues, they must obey school laws.

“Schools have dress code and so if you think you have a special reason whether it’s on medical grounds or any other reason then go and discuss with authorities and don’t take issues into their own hands,” he said.

For the sake of good governance, Mr Musah urged any parent who is uncomfortable with school rules to take the issue to the governing board.

Mr Musah added if care is not taken and such developments are allowed, they will create confusion and bring trouble in schools.