The executives of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of Achimota Senior High School (SHS) have officially reacted to the brouhaha over some Rastafarian students who were not admitted due to their dreadlocks.

Per the statement which was signed by the PTA Chairman, Dr Andre Kwasi-Kumah, the school cannot break the age-old rule by allowing Rastafarians with dreadlocks on religious grounds because it will open the floodgates for all types of hairstyles and breed indiscipline.

Read the full statement below:

Achimota School PTA statement on admission of Rastafarian students

The Achimota School PTA executive unreservedly and unequivocally supports the school’s decision to enforce its rules with respect to the admission of three students with dreadlocks hairstyle.

According to the school’s revised rules and regulations (August 2020), section H (General Appearance), item 3 states ‘Student must keep their hair low, simple and natural. (Students’ hair should not go through any chemical process.) The scalp must not show.’

This age-old ruse has prevented unnecessary attention and time wasting with ‘non-school’ hairdos. Any exceptions to this rule on religious grounds would open the floodgates for all types of hairstyles and breed indiscipline.

Furthermore, we believe Article 14(1) (e) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana which states:

‘Every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of his personal liberty except in the following cases and in accordance with procedure permitted by law (e) for the purpose of education or welfare of a person who has not attained the age of eighteen years,’ gives the school the right to set such rules in furtherance of education.

We, therefore, stand with the headmistress and welcome into our fold, parents who are ready to abide by the rules and regulations of Achimota School.

Thank you.

Dr Andre Kwasi-Kumah

PTA CHAIRMAN