The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has proposed involving parents through Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) in the school feeding component of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Addressing church leaders in Accra, Dr Bawumia announced that this suggestion will be presented to Cabinet for consideration.

This aim of this proposal, he stated is to actively engage parents to ensure their children receive proper nourishment at school.

He highlighted that, this initiative will also help parents and guardians monitor what their children are fed and curb the theft of food items by some kitchen staff across various SHSs in the country.

“We should bring the PTA to observe so that the headmasters and matrons will know that parents are aware of the situation. Currently, if they receive five bags of food, they may declare only one if no one is watching. This is a brilliant and realistic suggestion,” he stated.

The Free SHS policy, introduced by the New Patriotic Party, aims to eliminate cost as a barrier to education.

According to the policy, every Ghanaian child who meets the pass mark set by the Ghana Education Service Council is entitled to a three-year scholarship for secondary education.

