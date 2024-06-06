The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has declared that her party is Ghana’s best option in the upcoming December elections.

According to her, the NDC’s proven track record, commitment to social justice, economic growth, and democratic governance are key reasons for it being the superior choice for the nation.

Mrs Okunor highlighted the NDC’s achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and poverty reduction during their previous terms in office.

Additionally, she emphasized the party’s future plans, which include substantial investments across all sectors.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, Mrs Okunor expressed her confidence that the NDC surpasses all other parties in the country.

“NDC is the better option than any other party in this country,” she affirmed.

