Bawumia can amend Constitution, but at a cost – Prof. Ayesu

Political Analyst, Prof. Ebenezer Ayesu has stated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has the power to amend the Constitution to prioritize economic development over political stability but at a cost.

He made this statement in response to Dr. Bawumia’s pledge to review the 1992 Constitution if elected President on December 7.

According to Prof. Ayesu, the current Constitution was drafted to favour former President Jerry John Rawlings and politicians and has remained unchanged since its inception.

He noted that amending the Constitution would require a referendum, which comes with significant costs, including public education and campaigning.

However, he also acknowledged that some aspects of the Constitution would be difficult to amend.

Prof. Ayesu emphasized that while the amendment is possible, it would require careful consideration and significant resources.

“There are some ideas in our 1992 constitution established by former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings that will be difficult to amend. We can only conduct a referendum, which comes with a cost. Public education, etc., must be carefully considered, as it will be important in the end,” he told Adom News.

