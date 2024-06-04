The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that Ghana will no longer require a large-scale census count every 10 years.

He believes that traditional door-to-door census methods will soon be outdated, as technology can provide more accurate population numbers more efficiently.

He said Ghana will soon be capable of tracking its population in real-time through digitalization, making traditional census methods unnecessary.

Speaking during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region with the clergy in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the government’s plan to modernize the economy using technology is progressing.

He envisions a future where Ghana’s census will be almost entirely digital, with data on births, deaths, and overall population available on a daily basis, eliminating the need for physical population counts.

“Very soon and I mean, maybe within the next few years, our census will be almost digital because we will know how many people have died from birth and death, we know how many people are born.

It will not be necessary to physically go and count anybody, because the data will be available, on a daily basis about the population at any point in time, ”Dr Bawumia said.

