A Ghanaian man identified as Mr Andrews reported to have recently returned from Switzerland has been found hanging dead at Two Streams, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern region.

Andrews believed to be in his late sixties was found neatly dressed in a suit and shoes, with glasses, hanging from a rope tied to the door frame.

Strangely, his legs were touching the ground.

Residents recount that the deceased who claimed Swiss residency but hailed from Ghana, had only been living in the area for about six months but was known for drinking and having fun with some of the youth.

He mentioned having a family in Switzerland while stating that his extended relatives resided in the Central region, and had built a house in Accra.

Just days before his demise, Mr. Andrews had told some residents he will travel back to Switzerland during the weekend.

He is alleged to have arranged for his belongings to be transported to his family home in the Central region by a relative a few days back.

The sudden and unexpected nature of his death has left the community reeling with shock and speculation.

The Police have taken the deceased’s body to the morgue for further examination pending an autopsy.

ALSO READ: