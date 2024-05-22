A 50-year-old taxi driver, identified as Kwabena has been found dead on a public toilet at Assin Juaso, in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

This follows the disappearance of the victim popularly called ‘One Day’.

In an interview with Adom News, residents who are in a state of shock said they suspect he was murdered.

A resident disclosed that, the deceased came to her house to complain about his missing phone after someone hired his services.

“He used my phone to call several times and a lady picked that she was charging it, so I told him to go for it and this was about 7 to 8:pm and that was the last I saw of him until we heard someone had been found dead on the toilet and it turned out to be him,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command has commenced investigation into the incident.

