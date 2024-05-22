Anti-corruption group, Citizens’ Coalition, has backed North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to conduct a thorough investigation into the bidding process for the purchase of a 60% stake in SSNIT-owned hotels.

This comes after the Agriculture Minister and owner of Rock City Hotel, Bryan Acheampong won the bid to purchase the stake in the four hotels.

The group suspects a conflict of interest in the deal due to Bryan Acheampong’s position as a minister of state buying state properties.

Citizens’ Coalition also wants SSNIT to be transparent and make available the full report on why the Agric Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Abetifi was chosen out of all the bidders to acquire the hotels.

Leading member of the group, Dr Kojo Asante asked where the public interest lies in this transaction.

“Where is the Minister raising the resources to acquire these assets? We welcome actions taken by Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu in his petition to CHRAJ as it signals an important step to addressing this issue,”he said.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has already issued a stern warning to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to halt the reported sale.

According to the union, these properties were for the citizens, and SSNIT was only managing them; therefore, they would not allow SSNIT to sell them to just anyone, especially a minister of State.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, May 20, the Head of Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, said SSNIT has violated various investment guidelines, and the union will not relent in efforts to halt the process.

“We want government to know that these funds are not government funds. These funds are pension funds and pensions are guided by Act 766. We have investment guidelines under Act 766 and clearly, these guidelines have not been followed.

The Citizens’ Coalition has also welcomed this move.

Dr Asante lauded “the intervention of organised labour, TUC and CLOGSSAG, as owners of the pensions fund.”

“Indeed, everyone who pays SSNIT should have an interest in this matter.”

The Coalition believes scrutiny of this matter will ensure the prevention of corruption.

