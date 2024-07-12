Organised Labour is set to hold an emergency meeting today to decide its next steps following the National Pensions Regulatory Commission’s (NPRA) approval for the sale of SSNIT shares in six hotels.

The NPRA had previously directed SSNIT on June 28 to suspend negotiations with Rock City over the sale of four hotels, pending further evaluation and engagement.

Despite this directive, Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah informed Parliament on Thursday, July 11, that all due processes have been adhered to in the sale.

“Yes, it is true that NPRA came up with a directive, but I would appreciate it if my brother, my colleague, really read the directive from NPRA. It said it needed to be furnished with all information relating to the sale of the hotels, which SSNIT has since done that.”

“So, it wasn’t like a direct something that SSNIT should not go ahead to do anything, but then, SSNIT can only go ahead when NPRA, which is the regulator within the field, had actually certified that they have seen all the documentation and the processes, and they think that we are good to go.”

“Yes, so, as a minister, I can tell you on authority that NPRA has since indicated that they have seen the processes, and they think that SSNIT can go ahead.”

Due to this, the emergency meeting aims to address the concerns of Organized Labour regarding the sale and to formulate an appropriate response.

