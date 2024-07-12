A 38-year-old soldier has been sentenced to one and a half years imprisonment by the Gender-Based Violence Court for beating up his wife over a message.

Richmond Kweku Lutterodt’s wife (name withheld) informed him that one Francis Atasi had come to the house urging him (Lutterodt) to expedite processes in his recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused person, now a convict, faced a charge of engaging in domestic violence physical abuse.

He pleaded not guilty before the Court housed at the Police headquarters.

However, after the trial, the Court, presided over by Dora Inkumsah Eshun, found him guilty and convicted him accordingly.

The Court ordered Lutterodt to pay a fine of GH¢5,400; in default, he would serve six months’ imprisonment.

Additionally, he was ordered by the court to pay the medical bills of the victim, which amounted to GH¢ 6,464, as per the receipts provided in court.

The Court also ordered Lutterodt to compensate the victim with GH¢6,000.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, stated that the complainant is a 40-year-old musician residing in Kasoa.

Lutterodt also resided at Teshie Camp Barracks.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and Lutterodt were married and had lived together for the past six years without a child.

The prosecution claimed Lutterodt “is fond of beating the complainant without any provocation.”

In September 2021, the complainant alleged that one Francis Atasi came to inform her that Lutterodt had promised to recruit him into the Ghana Army and that the process was delayed, so she should relay the information to him.

The prosecution said when the complainant delivered the message, Lutterodt took offense and beat her up mercilessly.

“The accused person further dumped the complainant’s belongings into a kiosk in the middle of the house,” the prosecution added.

The Court heard that the complainant reported the matter to the Military Police and was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Accra, where she was given a Police Medical form to seek medical care.

When the complainant furnished the Police with the medical report, Lutterodt was arrested.

