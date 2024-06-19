North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for a dissolution of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT) Board.

According to him, the SSNIT board has been irresponsive to the calls of labour unions and Ghanaians to revert the sale of four hotels to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City.

“That whole board must be dissolved, how can labour ask you to stop the sale of the hotels and you are not stopping, SSNIT has been so unresponsive,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

Aside from the dissolution, the lawmaker is also demanding a review of the SSNIT law so the majority of the representatives can be from the labour unions.

This he believes will do away with political interference to allow the unions take decisions that will benefit its members.

“We have to change the SSNIT Law, the majority of the board members should be organized labour representatives, at least labour should appoint the chair,” he added.

This follows the mammoth Hands Off Our Hotels demonstration on Tuesday, which attracted hundreds of Ghanaians to the streets of Accra.

The hotels at the centre of the controversy include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.

