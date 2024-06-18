The Wulomo of La, Numo Yemo Obroni VII on Tuesday joined hundreds of Ghanaians for the Hands off our hotels demo.

Led by North Tongu Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is against the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The hotels at the center of the controversy include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and Trust Lodge Hotel.

The march started at 8:00 am in front of the Labadi Beach Hotel, proceeded to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, and continued through Giffard Road to the Lands Commission.

The visibly angry Wulomo vowed they will resist every attempt to sell off the hotels.

The protestors are expected to present a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo through officials at the Jubilee House at the end of the march.

ALSO READ:

Watch a video from the scene above: