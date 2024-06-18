Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) has urged graduates of the Junior Staff Course 81 of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to be leaders who inspire and create the enabling environment for others to attain greatness.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at the graduation ceremony of the 2024 cohort of the Junior Staff Course in Accra on Friday, June 14, 2024, Mrs Addo-Danquah urged the officers to be inquisitive; pay attention to details and endeavour to exhibit the highest level of discipline, integrity and dedication to their profession.

“Let me, at this stage, share some thoughts with you the graduates. As future commanders, you must be fully committed to problem-solving regarding training your personnel, their administration and welfare. As future staff officers, you should have an inquiring mind and attention to detail. It would be best to display the highest discipline, integrity and dedication to this noble profession. Remember, leadership is about inspiring and empowering others to achieve greatness.

Embrace the values of teamwork and adaptability and stay true to your core principles. Always uphold the good image of the College by applying the knowledge and expertise you have acquired during your training here,” she urged the graduates.

The Junior Staff Course of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College is aimed at enhancing the leadership, analytical and communication skills of junior-level officers to perform command and staff functions, through research and active development of a broad understanding and knowledge of single, joint and combined operations as well as the management of lower aspects of defense, economic and geopolitical issues.