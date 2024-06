One person has been reported dead and over 20 seriously injured in an accident on the Damongo-Soalepe road in the Savannah region.

The accident which occurred on Monday involved a KIA Rhino truck.

Accra-based TV3 reported the victims were returning from a party organised by Damongo Member of Parliament(MP) Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The cause of the accident is however yet to be established.

The victims are currently responding to treatment at the St. Anne’s Catholic Hospital in Damongo.

