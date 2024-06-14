A bus of the Real Tamale United (RTU) football team which was transporting players after the game with Dreams FC has been involved in an accident.

The accident reportedly occurred after a brake failure, causing the vehicle to veer off the road between Tuobodom and Taniboase in the Bono East Region.

The occupants however escaped unhurt and were transported to safety.

A video shared by 3 Sports captured the bus in a bush where the driver is believed to have landed after veering off the road.

Some people were seen removing stumps beneath the bus.

The relegated team has been in the news the past days after fielding unregistered players against Dreams FC.

In a rescheduled matchday 28 game at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Wednesday, RTU suffered an 8-1 defeat.

RTU’s regular players are said to have boycotted the game due to six months of unpaid wages.

Chief Executive Zakaria Safianu allegedly recruit players from Division Two sides Galaxy FC and another unidentified team.

RTU engaged in an accident at Tuobodom on their way to Tamale after the Ghana Premier League loss to Dreams FC. No injuries sustained. The beleagured club is scheduled to play Great Olympics on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. .#3SportsGH pic.twitter.com/zrdDAGhpNF — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 14, 2024

