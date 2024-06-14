One person is reported dead, and three others injured after landguards allegedly attacked workers at a construction site at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Gabriel, also known as Alekye, was one of four persons shot by landguards on Friday, June 14, 2024.

According to reports, the landguards had demanded a digging fee from the victims, resulting in heated confrontations.

During the confrontations, a second group of landguards arrived at the scene and began shooting sporadically, leading to the injuries.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Danchira, but the deceased, whose condition became critical, was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was later pronounced dead.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the workers, Joseph Aidoo said the landguards attacked them for failing to pay the digging fee.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Danchira Electoral Area, Ebenezer Ahotor said the land guard activities are getting out of hand.

He said these landguards have been killing and terrorizing innocent people, including military officers who have bought land in Danchira.

