Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has called for the return of Baba Rahman to Black Stars set up of the World Cup qualifiers.

The POAK left-back after he was booed by fans against the Central African Republic in the final round of qualifiers of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Kumasi has declined several call-ups.

However, having won the Greek Cup, Sannie Daara, who is Head of Communications at CAF believes it is the right time for Baba Rahman to return to the Black Stars.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he explained the reason behind his call for Baba Rahman to return to the senior national team.

Baba Rahman featured in 28 games for the club this season after joining as a free agent following his release from Chelsea.

He scored six goals while also providing three assists.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the coming days.

The Black Stars will take on Mali on June 6 in Bamako before hosting CAR on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday three and four games respectively.