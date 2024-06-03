An Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Obaatan Pa Women’s Hospital, Dr Angela Durowaa Frempong, has cautioned women about the heightened risk of cervical cancer associated with having multiple sexual partners.

Speaking at a public health symposium and orientation for the NP2 program under the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) at Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa Memorial Fashion School, Dr. Frempong addressed several key reproductive health concerns.

She underscored the significance of recognizing the risk and the critical need for regular screenings.

“Engaging with multiple sexual partners can elevate the risk of cervical cancer due to higher exposure to the human papillomavirus (HPV) especially to women who are unable to clear the room infection and harbour it,” Dr Frempong explained.

He emphasized the established link between multiple sexual partners and an increased risk of cervical cancer, pointing out that HPV, a sexually transmitted infection, is the primary cause of cervical cancer in women.

With more sexual partners, the likelihood of HPV exposure rises, heightening the risk of developing the disease.

She further urged women to practice safe sex and limit their number of sexual partners.

She also stressed the importance of regular Pap smears and HPV screenings, which can detect abnormal cells before they develop into cancer.

Dr Frempong highlighted the challenges women face in making autonomous health decisions, often due to a lack of empowerment and financial independence.

“Women are not really empowered. A lot of women look to somebody to be able to make a step. So I am feeling unwell but I have to seek approval from my partner, father, from somebody before I can seek help. Link to that is that fact that some women are not financially empowered, so even if they can take that decision to go, they don’t have the financial means to do that.”

She also pointed out that many women prioritize their children’s welfare over their own health, often neglecting regular check-ups and screenings.

“In many communities, the lack of reproductive health specialists forces women to rely on general practitioners who may not have the expertise to conduct thorough examinations,” she said.

Advising the women and particularly the students in attendance, Dr Frempong urged them to seek professional or medical help when noticing any unusual symptoms with their reproductive health.

“It’s crucial to pay attention to your body and seek medical advice if something seems abnormal. Early detection and treatment can make a significant difference,” she advised.

The symposium served as an opportunity for women, particularly the students, to learn about the importance of prioritizing their reproductive health and seeking proper medical care.

It also served as a crucial platform for raising awareness about reproductive health issues and empowering women to take proactive steps towards their health and well-being.

READ ALSO: