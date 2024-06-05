Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has promised that his government will establish what will be known as an open University to reduce unemployment.

The Vice President was speaking with the clergy in Tema as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour.

In his address, Dr Bawumia said that a committee has been set up even before the elections to access the establishment of the university that will train over 1 million Ghanaian youth.

According to him, it will be open to all, including those without certificates who will be trained in TVET and ICT so that they can work in the digital space home and abroad.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed worry over the cycle of successive governments abandoning projects they inherited.

He therefore promised to bring all political parties together to agree on a national development plan that will ensure the continuation of state projects

