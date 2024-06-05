Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dan Kwaku Botwe, has stated that the election of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, is divine and crucial for the country’s success.

Speaking to clergy members in Tema during Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region, Dan Botwe stressed the NPP’s faith in God, highlighting the party’s prayers for divine leadership selection.

He underscored the significance of Dr. Bawumia’s candidacy, noting that his selection as a Muslim among several Christian candidates should be viewed as a divine choice.

Mr. Botwe urged the clergy to pray for Dr. Bawumia’s success in the election to propel Ghana forward.

Addressing the clergy, Dr. Bawumia expressed concern over the pattern of successive governments neglecting inherited projects.

He called for bipartisan collaboration to establish a unified development plan to ensure successive governments continue projects started by their predecessors.

ALSO READ: