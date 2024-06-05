The Dr. F. V. Nanka Bruce Junior High School (JHS) school building in Korle Gonno, a suburb of the Greater Accra region is in a state of near collapse as students are exposed to the risk of weak structures.

The one-storey building, situated along the beach, is frequently battered by the sea breeze, which has exacerbated structural issues over time.

Currently, the building has developed significant cracks in its walls, pillars, and columns. The walls are detaching from the pillars, and the plaster is peeling off, exposing iron rods.

Parts of the ceiling are also falling, further endangering the occupants and leaving them at the mercy of heavy rainfall and sunlight.

The last major repair on the school building was conducted in July 2019, following an announcement by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to fix roofs that had been ripped off by a rainstorm.

Despite these repairs, the building remains in a critical state, with no substantial improvements made.

School authorities have repeatedly brought this worrying situation to the attention of the Metro Directorate of the Ghana Education Service through numerous letters and reminders.

However, no action has been taken to address the urgent safety concerns.

The current state of the building poses a significant danger to pupils, teachers, and anyone in the vicinity.

Authorities are calling for immediate intervention to prevent any potential disaster and ensure the safety of all school community members.

Below are videos and some photos