The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has reiterated a pledge to reset and repair the economic damage caused by the Akufo-Addo administration if elected President in the 2024 election.

In a post on X, the former President slammed the government over what he described as its gross incompetence in managing the economy.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has been clueless and unworthy of continuing in power.

He stressed the need for change to address pertinent issues.

“An obviously clueless, incompetent & ‘yenkyendi’ government. The $ is today trading above GH¢15, I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy,” he posted.

ALSO READ: