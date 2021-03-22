Ghanaian musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has added his voice to the ongoing debate over whether or not it was right for the Ghana Education (GES) Service to allow Rastafarian students to be admitted at the Achimota Senior High School (SHS).

According to him, Ghana is far behind in terms of development to be discussing whether Rastafarians should be allowed into SHS or not.

He explained that while many pride themselves in supporting their alma mater, there is the need to focus on developing the country in terms of being abreast with the latest technology than debating over simple issues.

Taking to his Facebook page to vent his spleen, A Plus said he could not fathom why people will be concerned about the admission of Rastafarians at a time when the educational system is poor to the extent that Ghanaians import toothpicks and firecrackers.

Read what he typed below: