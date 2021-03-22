The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, will leave the shores of the country for South Africa on Tuesday.

The Black Stars have been preparing for the final round of games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers this month.

Ghana will play South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 25 before hosting Sao Tome at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final group game.

The four-time Africa champions need just a point to book their Afcon ticket in Cameroon.

Ghana currently sit on top of Group C with nine points.

CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the side, has named a 28-man squad which is a blend of local players and foreign-based players for the game.

Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey, who were both excluded due to travel restrictions in the United Kingdom, are expected to join the team for the final round of games.

Justice Blay of Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Mubarik have all earned a late call for the games.

Meanwhile, Gideon Mensah, who plays for Portuguese side, Vitória de Guimarães, has been ruled out of the game due to injury with Asante Kotoko defender, Ibrahim Imoro, coming in as his replacement.

Akonnor has been tasked to win the upcoming Afcon in Cameroon.