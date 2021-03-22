The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is incensed at a directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to the management of Achimota Senior High School (SHS) to admit two students with dreadlocks.

President, Angel Carbonu, said the directive is very disappointing and an affront to the rules of the school.

Achimota SHS was called out by father of the young boy for denying his son admission due to his dreadlocks.

This went viral with many condemning the school. This forced the GES to direct authorities of Achimota School to rescind its decision and admit the brilliant Rastafarian.

This decision by GES, Mr Carbonu stressed, has set a bad precedent for the future.

“NAGRAT totally disagrees with the position of the management of the GES because the school will be a chaotic environment and your child and my child will be a risk,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

The NAGRAT President maintained that the GES cannot be making exemptions for students in conforming to school rules.

Mr Carbonu, who is also a teacher at St. Mary’s SHS, maintained, that: “We are helping transform children to be independent. What GES is doing will open the floodgates in future.”

He, therefore, called on the GES to redirect the headmistress and the staff of the Achimota School to ensure that the rules and regulations are applied to every student accordingly.