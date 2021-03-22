Business mogul, Alhaji Asuma Banda, has denied his son, Fadel Asuma Banda, access to him, describing him as disrespectful.

The former Member of the Council of State bemoaned his son’s lack of respect for him, saying that no matter how disrespectful a person is, it should not be extended to one’s parents.

According to him, unlike his son, he showed the utmost respect to his father, serving him with honour. This, he said, earned him his father’s blessings which have led to his success in life.

Narrating some of the services rendered to his father, Alhaji Banda told Joy News that as a young man, he would fetch water for his father, hold it for him to wash his hands and do same when his father is done eating.

The founder and owner of Antrak Air said this and being subservient to his parents accounted for his success because they were well pleased with him.

Last Wednesday, Fadel Asuma Banda, in the company of some men, were arrested by the Airport Police after they forcibly broke into his father’s Airport Residential home.

He was arrested with two other accomplices, Aliu Bello, 28, and Suleman Mohammed, 36, who stormed the home of the renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In a video, about 20 men were seen breaking into the house by smashing a concrete block through the main gate of the building.

Although the group managed to break into the compound of the house, they were unable to gain access to the main house.