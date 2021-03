Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has taken to Instagram to narrate how God blessed him with two SUVs after he donated money for a church project.

Narrating how he got the SUVs, the actor revealed that he had wanted to buy an SUV but was led in the spirit to donate the money for a church project and also buy a car for someone who didn’t have any.

He revealed that he got the SUVs, a month after he donated the money for the church project.

He wrote: