The department of correctional services is set to take action against a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at a prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

The graphic video that has gone viral on social media shows the warder passionately kissing the inmate in what looked like an office inside the prison before they got half naked and got into the act.

Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said a video with scenes of alleged sexual activity between the official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre has left the department appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials,” said Nxumalo.

He said the official involved has been identified and will be subjected to a disciplinary process with immediate effect.

“Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate,” said Nxumalo.

He said correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct at all times.

“Sexual activities with inmates will never be tolerated. We appeal to those in possession of the video to refrain from disseminating it,” Nxumalo said.

