The Rastafari Council in Ghana has announced Ras Dr. Wayne Rose as the keynote speaker for the 9th National Rastafari Conference taking place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the Arts Centre, Accra.

Ras Dr. Wayne Rose, a lecturer on American History, African Diaspora History, and Afro-Caribbean spirituality at Morgan State University and a Graduate Adjunct professor of History at Jackson State University will deliver the keynote address on, “Political Consciousness: A Key Requirement for National Development.”

He has also lectured at the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He is also a co-convener of the School of Sacrament, Ras Tafari University (SOSACRU), and a former Fellow at Johns Hopkins University Center for Social Concerns.

Ras worked as a Cultural Expert and Ras Tafari Resource with the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). In DOCCS, he provided cultural, spiritual, and life skills counseling to incarcerated men and women, and to local community members.

Ras Wayne is a native of Kingston, Jamaica and Baltimore, Maryland. He holds a Ph.D. in African Diaspora History, with additional specializations in African American and Early American History from Morgan State University.

He also holds an Undergraduate degree in Africana Studies and a Master of Arts in History from the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC). His Dissertation is titled: “Your Majesty’s Obedient Servant: A Case Study of W.E.B. Du Bois and Pan Africanism within the Context of Ethiopianism.” He is a Notary Public in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Guest Speaker is Rt Honorable Priest K. Kailash Leonce, a herbal physician, entrepreneur and community leader. He has extensive experience in herbal medicine with herbal products from his company, The Great Physician. Since 2005, Rt Hon Priest Kailash’s works have taken him throughout the Caribbean region and the world.

In September 2014, Rt Honorable Priest Kailash constructed the Mount Kailash Rejuvenation Centre, which affords clients a daily experience of living in harmony with nature under his expert and compassionate guidance. In February last year, he opened the Mount Kailash Herbal School of Esoteric Knowledge, where he embarks on sharing his knowledge in herbal medicine with budding herbal physicians.

Rt. Honorable Priest Kailash remains the mastermind of numerous projects and initiatives which contribute significantly to the improved quality of life, be it physically, emotionally, spiritually, or ethereally, of our people. He continuously elevates the lifestyle of our people through the goods and services provided by his numerous business ventures, including restaurants, an herbal medicine line, his enlightening philosophical stance, and his revolutionary approach to solving many of life’s daily challenges.

The 9th National Rastafari Conference is expected to attract Rastafari adherents and sympathisers from around Ghana.

