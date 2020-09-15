United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, has stunned fans with her recent social media activity.

The 53-year-old mother of six has given fans a glimpse of her hot looking body as she jams to old school tunes.

She proved in the video that age is just a number and she still remains the hottest woman.

She was spotted in a black swimsuit with a cap and blue sneakers to match.

In what seemed like a pre or post gym session, she held a bottle of water and a mic to sing and jam along.

Posting the video on her Instagram page, she pointed out that age does not have to prevent one from living a fun-filled life.

The video has generated massive reactions with some fans saying she is a 16-year-old who claims to be 53.