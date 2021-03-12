Acting Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has christened the 2021 budget as that of “Completion, Consolidation, and Continuation”.

According to him, the era of abandoned projects should stop, adding that the failure of successive governments to complete projects started by previous governments must stop.

Delivering the budget statement of the government in Parliament, the Minister noted that the government will consolidate its gains with rapidity.

He explained that the theme of the budget is underpinned by the fact that over the years, every new budget contains new projects to be initiated at the expense of ongoing projects.

READ ALSO:

He said this has not only put pressure on the country’s finances but also resulted in arrears with several contractors not paid for their work thereby escalating the cost of these projects.

He announced that the government has therefore decided to chart a new direction.

Ghanaians, he lamented, are worried about the usual uncompleted projects scattered across the country, adding, the phenomenon must stop.

He said the government owed the people a duty to use the country’s limited funds responsibly and the goal is to bring to an end the culture of unfinished projects.

The main focus of the government, he said, is to fulfill existing commitments and also finish existing projects.

The delivery tracker launched last year, he revealed showed that some 8,700 ongoing projects across all sectors of the economy will be completed by the end of 2021.

It is for this reason that the government has tasked its appointees to ensure that all projects are completed.