Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has decried activities of police officers at the Cape Coast Mempeasem barrier in the Central region.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described as “too much” the rate at which the officers extort monies from drivers who ply that stretch.

In a post on Facebook, he called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, to call his “boys” to order.

“The Mempeasem barrier is of no use when you have a barrier at Jukwa, Atabadzi, Tstse Oguaa Kuma Beriwa and Abeadze Dominase; you don’t need a barrier at Oguaa Mempeasem. The extortion is too much,” said Allotey Jacobs.

Below is the Facebook post: