Rapper Medikal says he has every right to think he is the greatest rapper Ghana has ever had few minutes after he released visuals for his latest song, The Target.

According to the AMG Business record label artiste, his works over the years in the music industry cements the cause.

Meanwhile, Medikal isn’t sure about being the greatest of all time because he has asked Ghanaians not to compare him to fellow rapper Sarkodie because the latter is his boss.

In a tweet, he said: I might probably be the greatest Rapper Ghana has ever had.

Nonetheless, some Twitter users, who chanced on the tweet, asked Medikal to halt his proclamation.

MORE:

One of them said: Ei relax …you naaaa you go talk for Joy Fm say…you no reach sarkodie ein level Wey you no fit reach there ….today see what you Dey talk

Another user had this to say: Boys fit tweet anything here but when they are interviewed then they hide behind their own tweets and say otherwise. Medikal paaaa.

Interestingly, there were true fans who believed Medikal’s statement, thus, rated him above Sarkodie’s level.

One of them was his wife Fella Makafui who replied him saying: You are !!! No cap.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Medikal has described himself as the Greatest of All Time. The last time he tagged himself as such, Strongman disagreed with him leading to a lyrical feud between them.

Check out other reactions below: