The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced Thursday, March 18, 2021, as a new reopening date for Senior High School (SHS) 1 students.

The students were earlier expected to report on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

However, a statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Cassandra Ampofo Twum, said the new date is to give parents ample time to prepare and to enable management of the various schools prepare towards their arrival.

The statement also noted some students had not yet enrolled, hence the extension will offer them an opportunity to do so.

ALSO READ:

With academic work to fully commence on Monday, March 22, 2021, the students are expected to report from March 18 to March 21, 2021.

Read the full statement below: