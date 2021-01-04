The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released a new academic calendar for 2020/21 Second Cycle (Senior High School) institutions.

The release of the calendar comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s announcement of the reopening of schools for academic work to continue in his 21st Covid-19 update address to the nation on Sunday.

The President, among other things, detailed measures put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar. Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January,” he announced.

READ ALSO:

He also announced the cancellation of the double track system for SHS 3 and 1 students.

Per the calendar issued by GES, SHS and 1 students will have 1,080 and 1,440 contact hours respectively within two semesters.

SHS 2 students who will still be on the gold and green track will both have 1,440 contact hours.

Find details as released by the Ghana Education Service below: