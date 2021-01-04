

A 27-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Chukwuma Igwe, has been accused of brutalizing his baby mama, Porcia Achonu by cutting her with a cutlass in Owerri, Nigeria.



According to the mother-of-two, the incident occurred shortly after they had returned from a trip to the village.



“My baby daddy’s younger sister served him food and I asked her about mine. She ‘eyed’ me and hissed so I stood up from where I was and went to her room to collect a piece of chicken, she grabbed the chicken from me and asked me if I was mad,” she said.

The insult, the victim said she did not take lightly as she began fighting with her sister-in-law.

However, Emmanuel joined his sister and father to abuse her before locking her inside the room.



“So we started fighting and my baby daddy came in and descended on me. He beat me up so badly that his father came out and was holding me. They locked me inside the house and said I wouldn’t go anywhere. Even when my brother came, they refused to let him in.”

“Later, my baby daddy asked his father to open the gate so he can leave, but instead, he went to his car and brought out a cutlass which he used to chop me repeatedly in the presence of his father,” she narrated.

At a point, the victim added, she pretended she was dead and before the hacking stopped and her lover drove off, leaving her in a pool of blood.



Emmanuel is currently on the run but his father has been arrested.