The Abuakwa District Police Division has released an official statement detailing the incidents that led to the arrest of Stonebwoy’s driver and bodyguard.

The statement said a distress call was received from the Bibiani Police Station where the caller indicated that one Kwasi Kyei, a commercial driver plying the Bibiani-Kumasi road had been kidnapped in a Toyota Land Cruiser, heading towards the Kumasi direction.

A quick reaction led to the interception of the hired Cruiser driver with registration number GS 5646-17 driven by the suspect Kwabena Kodua and freed the victim identified as Akwasi Kyei, 31.

During the interview, police say the victim indicated he was driving a car with passengers on board when two Cruisers overtook his Sprinter bus.

In a bid to swerve the overtakers, he accidentally slammed into the rear of one of the Cruiser cars, which had Stonebwoy on board.

All the occupants on the Toyota Land Cruisers, according to the driver, allegedly pounced on the victim, assaulted him and seized the ignition key of the Sprinter bus.

The victim has been issued with medical report form to attend the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the intercepted Toyota Land Cruiser has been impounded at The Divisional Headquarters, Abuakwa while suspect Kwabena Kodua and his accomplice Darkwa Musa Damian have been detained.

Stonebwoy, however, is at large and efforts are being made to get him arrested, the statement added.